AP EAMCET 2022: Counselling process begins today on sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 today, 22 August. Students who qualified for the entrance test must register themselves on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in for the AP EAMCET counselling. To register themselves, candidates will have to use their AP EAMCET 2022 admit card number and date of birth (DoB). The last date to register for the AP EAPCET counselling process is 30 August. Those students who qualified for the AP EAMCET exam will be given admission into Pharmacy and Engineering courses. The APSCHE will be organising the counselling process at various stages which include registration, document verification, option entry process, and others.

Candidates can read the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling:

Go to the official page at sche.ap.gov.in.

Search and click on the EAPCET 2022 admission link available on the main page.

Students have to submit their log-in credentials like admit card and date of birth on the portal.

The registration form with all the basic information will be displayed on the screen. After which students have to verify all the details.

To complete the process, candidates also have to pay a registration fee.

After the payment is made, click on the print button.

Keep a printout of the EAPCET 2022 registration form.

According to the official notice, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centers will begin from tomorrow, 23 August. It will conclude on 31 August 2022.

Below is the list of documents that candidates need to provide for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling:

Candidates’ APEAPCET 2022 Rank card and Admit Card

Memorandum of Marks (Class 12 or its equivalent exam)

Candidates study certificate from Class 6 to 12

Proof of Date of Birth (DoB)

Candidates transfer certificates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate

Local status certificate among others.

For more details, keep a check on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

