The answer key of the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022 will be released tomorrow, 31 August, by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of AP TET. The AP TET exam was conducted from 6 August to 21 August this year. Applicants will be given the option to raise challenges against the answer key from 1 to 7 September. On 12 September, the AP TET final answer key will be released after analysing the objections received from the candidates. The AP TET 2022 result is expected to be announced on 14 September.

Steps to download the AP TET 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the AP TET 2022 answer key link.

Step 2: Key in your login details- candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code.

Step 3: The answer key will be presented on your screen.

Step 4: Go through it, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

Important Points:

1. AP TET answer key will be released paper-wise.

2. The initial key of AP TET exam is going to be released so that the candidates who gave the exam can raise objections against any answer or question which are found to be incorrect.

3. The answer key of AP TET is important because it will help the candidates in calculating their potential scores for the exam based on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

4. The AP TET scores of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the marking scheme prescribed by the Department. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer in the AP TET. There will be no negative marking.

Steps to follow if you are not satisfied with an answer or question:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP TET.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads as “Objections on Initial Key”.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit the objections.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page after doing that.

