Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2023 out today: All you need to know about it

The wait of Andhra Pradesh SSC students is over as the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is all set to announce the state board’s Class 10 results has announced results today, 6 May.

The results were expected to be out at 11 AM, but have been delayed, reported the Indian Express. Following the release of the results, candidates can check their scores on the board’s official website i.e., results.bse.ap.gov.in.

While the results will be announced by State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at a press conference, the detailed scores will be released on the website with other information. If you are also waiting for the AP SSC 2023 results, check this space for more details.

How to check AP SSC 2023 results?

1. Go to the BSEAP official site at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Find the link for AP SSC 2023 Result link on the homepage and click on it.

3. A window will appear on the screen, seeking your details.

4. Enter your credentials and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scores and download the mark sheet for future reference.

List of websites for AP SSC 2023 results

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in AP SSC 2023 passing percentage? While a total of 6,05,052 students have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 exams, it is expected that the passing percentage will likely decline this year. Considering the board has promoted students with a 100 percent pass rate in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grace marks policy can be changed this year.

AP SSC 2023 exams

Conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP), also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, the SSC (Class 10) exams were held from 3 April 2023 to 18 April 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift, except for two papers including first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.