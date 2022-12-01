The spot admission process has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The colleges have been asked to complete the spot admission process till 7 December. The candidates are required to have qualified the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) to become eligible for spot admission. OC category candidates need to have scored at least 45 percent and SC/ST category applicants need to have scored 40 percent or above in the prescribed subjects in order to apply in the spot admission round.

If candidates want to cancel their allotment, then APSCHE allows them to do so.

The candidate’s name shall be unchecked from the list of joined candidates before deriving spot admissions.

APSCHE has asked the principals of the colleges to follow these guidelines for the spot admissions:

Complete the verification of original certificates and the admissible tuition fee.

Update the details of joining on the website of APSCHE https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx with the user ID.

The unfilled vacant seats are now going to become vacancies for spot admissions. Perform internal sliding to eligible candidates or branches. In order to conduct the internal sliding process, click on the internal sliding link on the website of APSCHE, Key in the admit card number and conduct the internal sliding. Applicants who are not in the current list need to report at the new institution or course.

The certificates that are needed to be verified for the spot admissions are:

AP, Study Certificate, Residence Certificate (if applicable)

SSC marks memo or equivalent

Qualifying examination marks memos and provisional pass certificate

Intermediate vocational candidates must have passed Bridge course in Mathematics/Biological Sciences and Physical Sciences held by Board of Intermediate Education

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar number (not mandatory)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Educational qualification:

Candidates can apply for AP EAPCET if they have completed class 12 through the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or if they are currently enrolled in class 12.

Candidates are required to have finished Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, or equivalent technical courses in engineering as electives.

The exam is also open to students who have passed any other exam recognised by the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Board of Intermediate Education.

Alternatively, candidates need to have passed the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Diploma Telangana Engineering exam or be in their final year of study.

