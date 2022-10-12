Ambedkar University Admission 2022: Deadline to apply for UG courses ends today

The Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) will close the online admission process for undergraduate courses today, 12 October. Candidates seeking admission can apply on the university’s official website at audcuet.samarth.edu.in. Those who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduates can submit their application forms by 11:59 pm. The registration process for AUD began on 12 September 2022. While filling out the application form, candidates will have to enter their basic information (personal details & academic details) then, upload the required certificates, and finally make the payment. AUD has 17 undergraduate courses for which it is conducting admissions for eligible candidates via the CUET UG scores.

The programmes include BA (Honours) in English, Hindi, Psychology, History, Economics, Mathematics, Sociology, and Social Sciences & Humanities. It also has BA courses in Social Sciences & Humanities, Global Studies, Sustainable Urbanism, and Law & Politics. There are BBA and BVoc programmes as well in Early Childhood Care Management & Entrepreneurship, Tourism & Hospitality, Retail Management, and Accounting & Finance.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for Ambedkar University Admission 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at aud.ac.in or audcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link designated for UG Admissions 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, submit the CUET UG application number to log in.

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload all the documents. Also, enter the course choices and preferences.

Step 5: Make the payment for the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the Ambedkar University admission form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the AUD form for future use.

Direct link to apply for Ambedkar University admission.

Important instructions to follow:

Candidates can log in to the admission portal via their registered CUET Application Number, only.

Name and other important details entered by the candidates needs to be the same as per the CUET Application form

Students are advised to use their own CUET Application Number.

Candidates should use the latest version of Google Chrome (web browser) for filling out the application form.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.