Allahabad University Admission 2022: Counselling process begins today, check details

The University of Allahabad (UoA) will begin the online counselling and admission process for the undergraduate course of Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA LLB) today, 12 November 2022. Candidates seeking admission at Allahabad University can first check the cut-off list for admission and then apply at the official website of the varsity at allduniv.ac.in. On Friday, the University of Allahabad released the cut-off marks for both unreserved and reserved category candidates. “The Online Counselling and admission for the Undergraduate course (B.A.LL.B.) of University of Allahabad will start from November 12, 2022,” the official notification reads. The university shared a tweet regarding the same on its official Twitter handle.

According to the official notice, the cut-off for all categories (Unreserved) is 603.17507 and above. For scheduled caste (SC) category, the cut-off is 468.195154 and above, and for the scheduled tribe (ST) category candidates, the cut-off is 354.076728 and above. Candidates should note that the admission process will strictly be on the basis of merit and subject to the availability of seats.

While applying for admission, candidates will have to submit a few necessary documents. The documents include:

-Scanned copy of Admit card and score card – NTA 2022

-Scanned copy of Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and certificate

-Scanned copy of Transfer/Migration certificate

-Scanned copy of undertaking of Gap year (if applicable)

-Scanned copy of recent caste certificate (OBC/ST/SC) of Central Government

-Scanned copy of Economically Weaker Section certificate

-Scanned copy of Aadhaar Card

-Scanned copy of Anti-ragging undertaking

As per the official schedule set by the University, the registration process and uploading of documents on the official website will begin on 12 November at 9:30 am and end on 13 November at 11:30 am. The counselling and allotment of seats will take place tomorrow, 13 November from 11:30 am to 5 pm. Candidates will have to submit their necessary fees from 13 November at 5 pm to 14 November at 5 pm.

The above original scanned documents will be verified by the concerned department. Upon successful verification, candidates who are eligible for the next round will be called into the admission process.

