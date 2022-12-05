The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online registration process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 today, 5 December 2022. Students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 across 33 branches of Sainik schools in India can register themselves on the official website of NTA AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in till 5 pm. Students will also be able to submit the application fees for the AISSEE 2023 till 11:50 pm today. Previously, the last date to apply for the AISSEE 2023 was 30 November. However, the agency extended the deadline for another five days after candidates requested NTA for an extension.

Once the registration window closes, the online correction facility will begin on 7 December 2022. It will close on 11 December 2022. During the above process, students will be able to make corrections to the details submitted by them in their AISSEE form online. They will also be allowed to replace the uploaded documents if there have been errors in them. As per the schedule, the AISSE 2023 exam will be conducted on 8 January 2023.

Find the AISSEE official notification here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s38ca8da41fe1ebc8d3ca31dc14f5fc56c/uploads/2022/10/2022102222.pdf

Here’s how to register for AISSEE 2023 exam:

Step 1: Visit NTA AISSEE’s official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the AISSEE 2023 registration link that is available on the main page.

Step 3: As the new window opens, candidates need to enter their details to complete the registration process.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, upload all the necessary documents, pay the registration fees and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Save and download the AISSEE confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the AISSEE 2023 confirmation form for further need.

Direct link to register for AISEE 2023:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgNJ12TgFb0How7vAp8qobtHBJock6OdAUHq3EwQOM9KO

Eligibility criteria for NTA AISSEE 2023:

Students seeking admission to Class 6, must be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2023. Candidates seeking admission to Class 9, must be between 13 and 15 years of age as on 31 March 2023.

