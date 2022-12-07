The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application correction process today 7 December 2022 for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Students will be able to make the required changes to their registration forms up to 11 December by visiting the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in. “Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available,” mentions the notice. Candidates will also be allowed to replace the uploaded documents if there have been errors in uploading them earlier.

Candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to the agency at aissee@nta.ac.in, for any clarification.

Read the NTA AISSEE official notice here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s38ca8da41fe1ebc8d3ca31dc14f5fc56c/uploads/2022/12/2022120139.pdf

Check how to make corrections to AISSEE 2023 form:

Step 1: Visit NTA AISSEE’s official site at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the option for ‘application correction’ on the home page.

Step 3: As the new window opens, candidates will have to log in using their required credentials that will open the application form.

Step 4: Then make the required changes, and save it before submitting.

Step 5: Once done, download a copy of the revised form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use.

As per the schedule, the NTA AISSEE 2023 exam will be held on 8 January next year. The AISSEE exam is for students seeking admissions to Classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Details on NTA AISSEE 2023 exam:

The entrance exam for admission to Class 6 will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes, which is 2 hours and 30 minutes. For Class 9, the test will be held for a total of 180 minutes, that is 3 hours. Candidates should keep in mind that the test will be held in pen and paper mode (OMR Sheets based).

