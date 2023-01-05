The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2023). The admit cards are available on the exam website at aissee.nta.nic.in. The NTA will hold the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023 (AISSEE) on 8 January. The AISSEE hall ticket is an important document to take the examination as applicants will not be allowed to enter the venue without it. The National Testing Agency had earlier released the AISSEE 2023 exam city slip for the candidates who registered themselves. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check and download the AISSEE exam city slip from the official web portal as well.

What are the steps to download the AISSEE admit card?

Step 1: Visit the AISSEE official web portal at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘AISSEE Admit Card 2023’ link on the home page

Step 3: Enter your AISSEE application form number and password in the login window.

Step 4: Check the information on the AISSEE 2023 admit card carefully.

Step 5: Download your Sainik School admit card 2023.

Here is the direct link to check the AISSEE admit card.

The AISSEE 2023 exam will be conducted in pen paper mode and the questions will be in Multiple Choice Question format. To qualify the Sainik school examination, students need to score a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject and a minimum of 40 percent aggregate marks. However, no minimum marks are prescribed for candidates who belong to the ST and SC category. Candidate should visit the AISEEE web portal for latest updates related to the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.