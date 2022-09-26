The All India Management Association, (AIMA) has issued the MAT 2022 result of the September session. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official web portal at mat.aima.in.

Candidates may check their result using their roll number and registration number. The MAT exam was held in different modes – remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test (PBT). The Paper Based Test was conducted on 4 September, Computer Based Test (CBT) was on 18 September and Internet Based Test was held on 28 August, 3, 10, 11, and 17 September.

What are the steps to download the AIMA MAT result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “MAT Sep 2022 Result is available now. Click here”.

Step 3: Key in your Roll number and Registration number.

Step 4: Your AIMA MAT result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and take print out of your MAT result for future reference.

The AIMA MAT CBT question paper consisted of five sections including Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test that is conducted to aid Business Schools (B-Schools) select candidates for MBA and allied courses. Any B-School, national or international, can consider MAT Score as an admission criteria.

In case candidates face any troubles or want clarification regarding the MAT result, they can send a mail to matibt@aima.in or Contact: 9599030586, 8130338839 (between 9 AM to 7 PM). They can also reach out on 011-47673020 (between 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM).

