The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 online registration process today, 15 November. Candidates interested in appearing for the MAT December 2022 CBT 1 exams can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

As per the schedule, the phase 1 computer-based test for the December session will be conducted on 20 November this year. The admit card for the same be will available for download from 17 November onwards. Once the CBT phase 1 ends, the last date for phase 2 MAT CBT is 13 December 2022.

For the unversed, the MAT exam is a standardised test that is held for candidates who want to gain admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and allied programmes. “MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters,” reads the official website.

Check how to register for AIMA MAT 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to register themselves on the portal and fill up the application form as asked

Step 3: Once the above process is complete, submit the MAT form.

Step 4: Then pay the MAT application fee

Step 5: Save and download the AIMA MAT 2022 confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a printout of the AIMA application form for future use.

Check this link for registration: https://registration.mat.aima.in/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=fresh

The MAT CBT application fee is Rs 1,850. Candidates should note that they can pay the fee online via debit/credit card or net banking. More details about the exam and registration process are available on the official website. Keep a regular check on AIMA for the latest updates and information.

