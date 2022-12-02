AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for 3 December IBT released, here's how to download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 admit card for 3 December IBT exam. Aspirants can download their MAT 2022 IBT admit card online from the official web portal. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the exam day instructions displayed in the admit card before appearing for the online test. The MAT question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which the candidates will be required to solve in 150 minutes. One mark will be given for each of the correct answers, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

How to download the MAT 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to the Download/View section and then click on the “MAT Admit Card” link.

Then login using your required credentials.

The MAT IBT admit card will then appear on the screen.

Download and print a hard copy for further use.

For the unversed, the MAT exam refers to a standardised test that is organised for candidates who want to get admission into the course of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and allied programmes. MAT Score will be acceptable to Institutes who want to admit candidates to Post Graduate degree and diploma programmes on the basis of specific cut-off marks and different admission parameters, mentions the web portal.

The AIMA MAT December Session exams will be conducted in the PBT Mode on 11 December. As per the given schedule, the last date for the students to register for the December session exam is 5 December 2022. The admit card for the PBT exam will be available to download from 6 December 2022. For latest updates on the MAT exam, candidates should keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

