AILET 2023: Registration process begins at nationallawuniversity.in, check steps to apply

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has commenced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 registration process today, 7 September. Interested candidates can apply for the AILET 2023 examination through the official website at nationallawuniversity.in. “University invites online applications for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2023-24,” reads the notice. According to the notification, the last date to submit the application is 15 November. The release of admit cards will take place on 22 November and the date of examination is 11 December 2022. The AILET exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

If the number of candidates in any city is less than 100, then the exam will not be held in that city. The students will be allotted a different centre as per their second and third city preferences.

Read how to apply for the AILET 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Law University at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Look for the registration link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Then select the desired course (either BA LLB, LLM or PhD).

Step 4: Fill the AILET application form as asked and also pay the required application fee.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the AILET application form for future reference.

Candidates from the General /OBC/EWS/Foreign Nationals/ Kashmiri Migrants/Residents of Jammu & Kashmir category have to pay Rs 3,050. Applicants from the SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) category will pay Rs 1,050 for the exam. Whereas, those from below poverty line (BPL) candidates of SC/ST category (only) are exempted from fee payment.

Here is the list of documents required for AILET 2023 application:

– Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

– All education certificates.

– Scanned photos and signature of the candidate.

– Caste and PwD certificate (only if required).

The AILET 2023 exam will be held in cities including Cuttack, Dehradun, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Tirupati, Shimla, Siliguri, Silchar, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

