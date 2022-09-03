AILET 2023: NLU to start registrations soon, check details

The National Law University, NLU Delhi has announced the date of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. As per the official notification released by the University, the examination will be held on 11 December 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the date of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. As per the official notification released by the university, the examination will be held on 11 December 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The application forms of the exam will be available from 7 September on the official web portal of the university. The examination is conducted for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes. The eligibility criteria is different for all the three programmes. For BA LLB courses, the aspirants need to score at least 45 percent marks in Class 12. Aspirants applying to the LLM courses need to have a degree in BA LLB or an equivalent degree with at least 50 percent marks. In case a student wants to apply to PhD courses, he/she should have an LLM degree, or an equivalent law degree, with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

The candidates who qualify the exam are required to take part in counselling and seats are allotted to them on the basis of ranks and scores obtained by them.

What are the steps to apply for AILET 2023?

Go to the official web portal of AILET 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Visit the new registration link (It will be activated once the registration begins)

Register yourself using your mobile number and email address

Select the course you want to apply for and fill out the application form of AILET 2023

Pay the application fee and complete your application process.

The official notification announcing the registration date for AILET 2023 is here.

It is to be noted that there was no maximum and minimum age limit in the AILET exam that happened last year for any programme. The detailed notification for this year is yet to be released and the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.