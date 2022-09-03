AILET 2023: NLU to start registrations soon, check details
The National Law University, NLU Delhi has announced the date of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. As per the official notification released by the University, the examination will be held on 11 December 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm
The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the date of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. As per the official notification released by the university, the examination will be held on 11 December 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The application forms of the exam will be available from 7 September on the official web portal of the university. The examination is conducted for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes. The eligibility criteria is different for all the three programmes. For BA LLB courses, the aspirants need to score at least 45 percent marks in Class 12. Aspirants applying to the LLM courses need to have a degree in BA LLB or an equivalent degree with at least 50 percent marks. In case a student wants to apply to PhD courses, he/she should have an LLM degree, or an equivalent law degree, with a minimum of 55 percent marks.
The candidates who qualify the exam are required to take part in counselling and seats are allotted to them on the basis of ranks and scores obtained by them.
What are the steps to apply for AILET 2023?
- Go to the official web portal of AILET 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
- Visit the new registration link (It will be activated once the registration begins)
- Register yourself using your mobile number and email address
- Select the course you want to apply for and fill out the application form of AILET 2023
- Pay the application fee and complete your application process.
The official notification announcing the registration date for AILET 2023 is here.
It is to be noted that there was no maximum and minimum age limit in the AILET exam that happened last year for any programme. The detailed notification for this year is yet to be released and the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CLAT Result 2019 declared: National Law University announces test scores on clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
CLAT Result 2019 declared: The National Law University (NLU) Odisha announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2019 (CLAT 2019) today on its official websites clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
NLU AILET 2020: National Law Univeristy Delhi entrance exam on 26 Sep; visit nludelhi.ac.in for details
This year’s AILET will follow the computer-based test (CBT) methodology and will begin at 11 am and conclude at 12.30 pm
NLU topper Surbhi Karwa skips convocation to avoid receiving award from CJI; varsity admin terms claims 'incorrect'
NLU topper, Surbhi Karwa, made headlines for not attending the convocation as she did not want to take the gold medal from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi