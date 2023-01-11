The deadline to deposit the Provisional Admission Confirmation fee for admission to National Law University, Delhi’s BA.LLB and LLM courses ends today, 11 January. Candidates whose names were there in the provisional merit list should know that they will be required to pay a provisional admission fee to block their seats. The provisional merit list can be checked on the official web portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The provisionally selected candidates will be required to deposit a Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs. 50,000. It is to be noted that the Second List of provisionally selected candidates will be announced on 16 January 2023. The result of AILET 2023 was released by the university on 19 December 2022. AILET 2023 results will be announced both in the form of individual scorecards as well as merit lists. Candidates should download the AILET 2023 scorecards only by filling in their registered accounts.

What are the steps to download AILET 2023 provisional merit list?

Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official web portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Candidates should then click on the link that reads provisional merit list BA.LLB/LLM.

Step 3: Once you have clicked on the AILET 2023, the merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates should then search for their roll number on the merit list PDF.

Post submitting the fee, candidates must not not forget to download the payment receipt for future reference. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to be updated about the admission process.

