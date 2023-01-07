AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Application for 39 faculty posts to begin on 10 January; details here
A list comprising the shortlisted candidates will be prepared in accordance with the shortlisting criteria decided by the Director of AIIMS Raipur
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited candidates to apply for the recruitment to a number of faculty posts. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation is looking to fill up a total of 39 Group-A posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects. According to the official notification released by AIIMS Raipur, the application process will begin on 10 January. Candidates will be able to complete their registration at the portal till 27 January. Application forms will be made available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur.
The selection process will be done following two steps by the authority. First, a list comprising the shortlisted candidates will be prepared in accordance with their educational qualifications, relevant experience and other shortlisting criteria decided by the Director of AIIMS Raipur. Then, the selected ones will be called for an interview at the campus.
Here is the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualifications:
To consider themselves eligible for the AIIMS faculty posts, candidates must possess a degree in MD, NS, DM or MCh from any recognised university or institution.
Age Limit:
AIIMS Raipur has fixed the upper age limit for the recruitment drive at 50 years as of the form submission date. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates under the categories of SC, ST, OBC and PwBD. While for the SC and ST quotas, the age relaxation is 5 years, OBC applicants are permitted 3 years of relaxation and PwBD individuals will be given 15 years.
Application Fee:
General, EWS and OBC candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Others (ST, ST and PwBD categories) are exempted from the charge.
Vacancy Details:
- Surgical Gastroenterology: 6 posts
- Surgical Oncology: 6 posts
- Burns and Plastic Surgery: 3 posts
- Clinical Haematology: 3 posts
- Nuclear Medicine: 3 posts
- Neurology: 2 posts
- Endocrinology & Metabolism: 2 posts
- Hospital Administration: 2 posts
- Gastroenterology: 2 posts
- Anaesthesiology: 2 posts
- Medical Oncology: 2 posts
- Nephrology: 1 post
- Cardiology: 1 post
- Trauma and Emergency (General Surgery): 1 post
- Trauma and Emergency (Neurosurgery): 2 posts
- Trauma and Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine): 1 post
Steps to follow while registering for AIIMS Raipur Faculty Recruitment 2023:
- Go to the official site of AIIMS, Raipur.
- Visit the advertisement section available on the homepage.
- Complete the registration with valid contact details.
- In the next step, fill up the application form with the necessary credentials.
- Drop the required documents and submit the application fee.
- Submit the form and get a printout of the same.
Applicants must send a duly signed printout of their application forms together with self-attested copies of the documents by speed or registered post to the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Cell by 3 February (Address: 2nd floor, Medical College Building, Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099 C.G.).
