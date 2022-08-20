AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022: Register for 173 posts at aiimspatna.edu.in

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, selection process, and salary structure through the detailed notification available on the website

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications from eligible candidates to register for Faculty vacancies. To apply for the posts, candidates need to fill out an application form on the official website at aiimspatna.edu.in. Under this recruitment drive, AIIMS will fill up a total of 173 posts in the organisation. According to the official notice, the first cut-off date for the post is 19 September and the second cut-off is on 31 December 2022. Candidates registering for the post of Associate or Assistant Professor of the respective category are encouraged to apply even though only higher cadre posts of Additional/Associate Professor are advertised. Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, selection process, and salary structure through the detailed notification available on the website.

Find the notification here.

Vacancy Details (Total: 173)

-Professor: 43 Posts

-Additional Professor: 36 Positions

-Associate Professor: 47 Openings

-Assistant Professor: 47 Vacancies

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category have to pay Rs 1,500 for the application form. While EWS, SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200 towards the same. However, those from the PwBD category are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to Apply?

After filling up the application form, aspirants have to send it along with other relevant documents to the Recruitment Cell All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna (Bihar) – 801507. The application form has to be sent before the last date.

“Last date for receipt of hard copy of application form sent by post or courier to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna shall be within 7 days from the cut-off date i.e., 26th September 2022 and 9 January 2023 respectively,” reads the notification. If the specified last date falls on a holiday, then the following working day shall be applicable.

For more related updates or details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Patna.

