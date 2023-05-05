A month before the exam day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be closing the registration window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023 on Friday, 5 May 2023. Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacancies of Nursing Officer posts can apply for the NORCET 2023 exam through the official website of AIIMS i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in up to 5 pm on Friday. Notably, AIIMS has opened up vacancies for 3,055 positions of Nursing Officer through NORCET 2023. Once the registrations are over, the application correction window will be opened for candidates to make necessary corrections, as no further date will be given thereafter.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Important Dates

Registration start date: 12 April 2023

Registration end date: 5 May 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Application Correction start date: 6 May 2023

Application Correction end date: 8 May 2023 (upto 5 pm)

NORCET 2023 exam: 3 June 2023

How to register for NORCET 2023?

1: Go to the official AIIMS website at aiimsexam.ac.in.

2. Search for the application link of the AIIMS NORCET 2023 on the homepage.

3. Next, candidates need to log in and register with their credentials on the portal.

4. Carefully fill up the AIIMS NORCET 2023 application form with relevant information.

5. After the form is filled, pay the exam fee and submit it.

6. Download the confirmation page and the application form for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Eligibility, educational qualification, and application fee

Candidates willing to apply for NORCET 2023 must mandatorily have a BSc Nursing degree from Indian Nursing Council or a Diploma certificate in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council.

The minimum age for registering for the exam is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 30 years. While candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 3,000, SC/ST and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 2,400. Those in the disabilities (PwD) category have been exempted from fee payment.

The exam scheduled to take place on 3 June will be held for 3 hours. It will be a 200 marks paper with multiple-choice questions.

