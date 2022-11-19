AIIMS New Delhi likely to release INI CET January 2023 session result today; check steps

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is likely to put out the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2023 session today, 19 November 2022. Once it is released, candidates can check and download their scores from the official website of AIIMS. To download the INI CET result 2023, candidates will have to use their login credentials like registration number, examination unique code, password, and a captcha code on the portal. As per the schedule, the entrance exam for the January 2023 session was conducted on 13 November from 9 am to 12 noon.

AIIMS conducted the INI CET exam for candidates seeking admission into postgraduate courses like DM, MD, MS, MCh, and MDS at Institutes of National Importance for medical education– AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

AIIMS New Delhi has not yet announced any details regarding the date and time for the announcement of the INI CET result 2023. But according to media reports, the declaration of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test result 2023 will be issued anytime today (19 November).

AIIMS New Delhi will soon announce the dates for the seat allocation. This admission procedure is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Before the open round, additional rounds will be held only if necessary.

Here’s how to check the INI CET January 2023 session result:

Go to the official website

Search and click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage

Then under the academic courses, click on the result link designated for INI CET 2023.

On the new page, enter your registration number, examination unique code, password, and a captcha code.

The INI CET January 2023 session result will appear on the screen

Check, save and download the INI CET January 2023 session result for future use.

The INI CET 2023 result will have details including the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, category, category-wise rank, All India rank, and total percentile mentioned on it.

Candidates should note that the seat allocation for the course will be done with respect to the ranks obtained, choices made by applicants, reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable). The seat allocation in participating Institutes for postgraduate admission will be done via online mode.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.