The application process for the Senior Resident posts has been started by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur. Interested candidates are able to apply for the posts on the official website of AIIMS, Jodhpur – aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The registrations can be done till 3 February, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 114 posts in the organisation. The application fee is Rs 1,000 along with transaction charges as applicable for the candidates belonging to General/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Economically Backward Class (EWS) category. The Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) category applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800 as well as the transaction charges. People with bench-mark disabilities (PwBDs) are exempted from paying the fees.

Eligibility criteria

The applicants are required to be the holders of post graduate medical degrees. In order to become eligible for the selection for these posts, the candidate needs to pass the qualifying examination by 28 February, 2023. The result should be announced to this effect on or before this date. If the applicant has appeared in the exam/ viva voice and the result hasn’t been declared yet, then he/she won’t be allowed to appear in theory and/or interview provisionally.

If the qualifying exam’s result is notified after 28 February, then the applicant’s candidature will be cancelled. No claim for the selection based on the theory exam and interview allowed provisionally will be considered.

For more details, view the official notification here.

The upper age limit for the applicants is 45 years for the recruitment drive. An age relaxation of a maximum period of 5 years has been provided to the SC/ ST candidates. For the OBC applicants, the age has been relaxed for up to 3 years. For PwBD General candidates, the age is relaxed to a maximum of 10 years, while an age relaxation of up to 13 years is given to the PwBD OBC applicants. In case of PwBD SC/ST candidates, an age relaxation of up to 15 years is provided.

Selection process

The selection process involves a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based written exam and an interview. Candidates are going to be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:6, that is 6 candidates will be called for the interview for one post.

