The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the deadline to register for the postgraduate scholarship scheme. As per the recent update, the last date to submit the online application forms for the AICTE PG scholarship scheme is 31 December 2022. Candidates can apply for the scholarship scheme at the official website. The deadline for student verification by respective institutions and re-submission of defective applications on the AICTE web portal is 15 January 2023. Candidates should note that the scholarship amount under the AICTE PG scheme is Rs 12,400 per month. It will be based on candidates’ academic performance and adherence to institution regulations. The scheme will be valid for 24 months or for the duration of the programme.

Students are advised to submit their applications well in advance so that their respective institutions are able to verify the forms within the prescribed time period. Applications that are received after the deadline will not be entertained by the council.

Eligibility for AICTE PG scholarship scheme:

Those who have appeared and passed the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and are full-time students are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The applicants must be admitted to AICTE-approved institutions and courses including Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Engineering, Master of Pharmacy, and Master of Design to apply for the scholarship.

Below is the list of documents that are required for seeking the AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme:

Valid GATE, GPAT, or CEED scores (Scanned copy)

Educational qualifications and other documents like passbook (Scanned copy)

Aadhaar card in JPG or JPEG format only (Scanned copy)

A valid category certificate for EWS, OBC, SC/ST, and Non-Creamy Layer candidates (Scanned copy).

Check the official website and notification for other documents needed. For more updates, keep checking the official website of AICTE.

