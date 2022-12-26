AIBE XVII 2023: Registration underway; exam on 5 February
The admit card for the AIBE 17 exam will be released on 30 January 2023. Check the examination schedule here.
The registration process for the All India Bar Examination XVII (AIBE 17) has been opened by the Bar Council of India (BCI) . Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register themselves at the official website at allindianbarexamination.com till 16 January 2023. The last date to pay the examination fee is 19 January. The link to verify or confirm the admit cards for the AIBE exam will be activated on 21 January and the deadline to make corrections to the call letter is 25 January. The hall tickets for the AIBE 17 exam will be issued on 30 January. The BCI will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) on 5 February.
The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. Those who pass the exam (scoring a minimum of 40 percent) are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India, which enables them to practice law in the country.
Check the AIBE XVII 2023 examination schedule here: http://allindiabarexamination.com/exam-schedule.html
Here are a few steps on how to apply for AIBE XVII 2023:
Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Registration’ link on the homepage
Step 3: As the new page opens, fill up the registration form, upload documents and pay the fee
Step 4: Preview and submit the form
Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future need.
Here’s the direct link to register: https://register.cbtexams.in/BCI/Registration/
Candidates registering for the AIBE XVII exam must have completed a 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB course from a BCI-approved law school and have also registered with a state bar council.
