AIBE 2023: Application process for AIBE 17 ends today; check direct link here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conclude the online registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 today, 16 January 2023. Candidates who have not registered for the AIBE 17 exam can submit their application on the official website of BCI at allindiabarexamination.com. While applying for the AIBE 17 exam, candidates will have to pay a mandatory application fee. The General and Other Backward Caste category candidates need to pay Rs 3,500 for the AIBE 17 2023 exam, while the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category candidates need to pay Rs 2,500 for the same. The online registration process for AIBE 17 began on 13 December 2022.

The All India Bar Exam admit card will be issued on the official website between 30 January and 3 February this year. According to the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on 5 February 2023.

Check the AIBE 17 exam schedule here.

Here’s how to apply for AIBE 17 exam registration 2023:

Go to the main website of BCI AIBE

Search and click on the registration link provided for AIBE XVII, on the homepage.

As the new window opens, fill up the application form and upload all the documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Save, download and keep a printout of the AIBE 17 exam registration 2023 form for future reference.

Find the direct link here.

For the unversed, the AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted twice a year by the BCI. The All India Bar Examination is held for law graduates or for those candidates who are in the final year of their law degree. Students who qualify for the AIBE exam are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the Council which allows them to practice in a court of law in India.

For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the main site of BCI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.