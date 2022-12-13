AIBE 17 2022: Application process starts today, here's how to register

All India Bar Examination, AIBE Exam registration will begin today, 13 December. Candidates who wish to apply for the AIBE 17 Exam can submit their applications starting today on the official web portal. The application window will close on 16 January 2023. It is to be noted that the registration process will begin after 5 pm. In order to be eligible to appear in the AIBE 17 exam, candidates should have completed their three years LLB or five years LLB programme from an institute recognised by the BCI. According to the official schedule announced by BCI, the AIBE 17 Examination will be conducted on 5 February 2023.

What are the steps to register for the AIBE exam?

In order to register, candidates need to visit the official web portal.

Register yourself using your enrollment number and then fill out the AIBE application form.

Upload a recent photograph and signature.

Pay your AIBE registration fee.

Check the details mentioned and then click on submit.

The complete schedule of AIBE will be released soon on the official web portal for further admission process 2023. The AIBE exam centres will be located in 50 cities across the nation.

According to reports, the AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. However, the examination for the current year has been delayed due to a change in the test agency. AIBE is a certificate-based examination. It is compulsory for law graduates to clear this examination to get a Certificate of Practice (CoP) for practicing law in India.

