The Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the round 1 registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 today, 5 January 2023. Candidates who are seeking admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats of AU&H-PG courses (MD/MS) under Delhi University can register themselves on the AACCC official website at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to register for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 till 15 January 2023, as per the schedule. The Admission Counselling Committee will conduct the choice filling and locking process for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 from 6 January to 15 January.

The seat allotment processing for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 will be held on 16 January and 17 January. The AIAPGET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 18 January.

Read the official notice here.

Find the AIAPGET Counselling schedule here.

While registering online, candidates will have to submit a few scanned documents for AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling process.

The list of documents required for AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 are:

-Class 10 certificate and class 12 mark sheet

-A valid photo ID proof

-Caste certificate

-Medical certificate

-Provisional allotment letter issued by AACCC

-AIAPGET 2022 admit card and result/rank letter issued by the National Testing Agency

-BHMS/BSMS/BAMS/BUMS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate.

-Marksheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations or 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th professional examinations (as applicable).

-12 months compulsory rotating internship completion certificate/certificate from the head of the institution/college where the student completed the internship on or before 31 December 2022.

-Permanent or Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ CCH/State Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani /Homoeopathy Board.

For more details and information, candidates must check the AACCC official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.