AIAPGET 2022: NTA releases exam date at nta.ac.in, check schedule here
The examination will be held on 15 October 2022 in two shifts. The first shift (Ayurveda) is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) is from 3 pm to 5 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can check and download the full exam schedule at the official website of NTA. As per the official notice, the AIAPGET exam will be conducted on 15 October 2022. It will be held in two shifts. “The examination will be held on 15 October 2022 in two Shifts i.e Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10 AM to 12 Noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3 PM to 5 PM,” the notification reads.
The agency has further informed that the dates of the advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later. For any queries or clarifications, candidates are advised to call NTA’s Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to the agency at – aiapget@nta.ac.in.
Check the official notice here.
Subject – Language of the Paper
- Ayurveda will be held in English and Hindi
- Homoeopathy will be conducted in English only
- Siddha will be held in English and Tamil
- Unani exam will be taken up in English and Urdu
The exam will consist of multiple choice-based questions. The respective paper will comprise 120 questions for 480 marks. It is to be noted that candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be subtracted for every incorrect answer.
The AIAPGET 2022 exam is being organised for students seeking admission to Postgraduate AYUSH programmes for the academic session 2022 to 23. The Post Graduate Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the AIAPGET 2022 exam.
