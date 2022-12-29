The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 counselling dates have been released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The counselling process of AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) will begin on 5 January, 2023. Candidates are required to register on the official website of AACCC – aaccc.gov.in/#/home – in order to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment. The applicants will need to log in to their registered accounts with their roll number and password. The AIAPGET counselling 2022 registration and payment of fees will conclude on 15 January, 2023. The choice for courses and colleges can be submitted between 6 and 15 January, 2023.

The seat allotment processing will be done from 15 to 17 January. The result for AIAPGET round 1 seat allotment will be announced on 18 January, 2023. AACCC will prepare a seat allotment list based on the merit position of the candidates and the choices filled by them.

If a candidate has been allocated a seat in the AIAPGET 2022 counselling and wishes to retain it, he/she will then need to report to the allocated institute with their documents. In case they don’t want to continue with the seat allocated to them, they will need to log in to their registered accounts and select the respective options. Candidates can fill as many choices as they want for the AIAPGET counselling 2022. But the choices have to be in the order of preference.

AIAPGET Counselling 2022: Required Documents

AIAPGET 2022 admit card

AIAPGET 2022 result

Mark sheet of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)/ Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)/ Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery/ BHMS/ Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Degree certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS

Internship completion certificate which states that the candidate has completed his/her duration by 31 January, 2022.

Permanent/ Provisional registration certificate provided by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM)/

State Medical Council High school

Birth certificate/ higher secondary certificate.

Caste or community certificate

Valid photo ID proof, such as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport

