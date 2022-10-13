AIAPGET 2022: Advance City Intimation slip released, steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates who want to take the exam can now check and download their advance intimation slip from the official web portal at aiapget.nta.nic.in. The AIAPGET 2022 will be conducted on 15 October. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift (Ayurveda) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift (Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani) will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The city of their exam centre can be found mentioned on the city intimation slip. The AIAPGET admit card will consist of additional exam information. The NTA has stated that the admit card will be issued shortly.

What are the steps to download the AIAPGET advance city intimation slip?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘AIAPGET 2022 Advance Exam City Intimation’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your AIAPGET application number, date of birth and then enter your security pin.

Step 4: The exam city details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download AIAPGET exam intimation slip for your future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the AIAPGET advance city intimation slip.

In case there is a difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates should get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in

The candidates should note that this is not the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only the Advance Intimation of the exam city allotted where the Examination Centre will be located for the benefit of the candidates.

