AHSEC HS Result 2023: Class 12 Results expected today; know how to check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council ( AHSEC) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12 examination today, 5 June. The appeared students can check their scores through the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required login credentials to access their intermediate results. The Assam Board examinations were held from 20 February to 20 March, with an attendance of 3,42,689 students from across the state. Among the participants, 2,72,529 students were from the Arts stream, 47,485 were from the Science stream, and 20,907 were from the Commerce stream.

AHSEC HSC Class 12 Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC – https://ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the landing page, clock on the link titled “ Assam HS Result 2023”.

Step 3: Login by submitting the requested credentials such as your roll number, date of birth and captcha.

Step 4: The scorecard of our Class 12 examination will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the same.

The marksheet of your result will contain your roll number, name, subject marks, overall marks, qualification status among other details. Students are advised to carefully review these details and if they are any mistakes, they should contact their school immediately for the correction.

Due to heavy online traffic during results, sometimes the official websites either crash or process slowly. In that case, students can also access their results through SMS, Digilocker and other apps.

Assam HS Class 12 Results: How to Check through SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your device.

Step 2: Type the message by adhering to this format–ASSAM12, followed by your roll number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: The AHSEC Class 12 result will be sent to your mobile number.

You can also check your result through government-provided facilities such as Digilocker.

AHSEC HS Class 12 Result: Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Instal the app on your device or you can directly access it from any device.

Step 2: Log in using your username and password, which will be sent to your mobile number when you access the app.

Step 3: Select “Assam” under the “ Education Tab”.

Step 4: Click on the HS Class 12 result link.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen.

AHSEC HS Class 12 Result 2023: Check Via the Upolobdha app

Step 1: Download the official app for AHSEC HS Results from playstore—Upolobdha

Step 2: Enter your roll code and other requested details.

Step 3: Tap on “Get Results” to view your Assam Class 12 examination result.

Step 4: Download your results for future reference.

For any further query regarding the exam results, students can visit Assam Education Board’s official portal at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

