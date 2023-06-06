The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results for the HS or Class 12th final exams 2023. To view their marks, students can visit the authorised website ahsec.assam.gov.in. The HS exams for this year were conducted in two sessions, with morning and evening shifts, spanning from 20 February to 20 March. The examinations for the morning session were conducted between 9 AM and 12 PM, whereas the evening session exams took place from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The total number of registered students for the HS exams this year was around 3.42 lakh. Among them, approximately 2.72 lakh students registered for the Arts stream, while the Science and Commerce streams had a total of 47,485 and 20,907 registered students, respectively.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had notified about the announcement of results today on Twitter. He mentioned the list of websites for checking the results in his tweet.

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Steps for checking

Step 1 – To see your results, first visit the authorised website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2 – Locate the “Results” tab on the primary menu of the website.

Step 3 – Select the “Results” section and opt for “Assam HS 12th Result 2023” from the available options in the dropdown menu.

Step 4 – On the result page, input your roll number and other necessary details in the designated fields.

Step 5 – After providing the details, select the “Submit” button.

Step 6 – The Assam HS 12th Result 2023 will be exhibited on the screen.

Step 7 – Take a moment to verify the result information and then proceed to download and print a hardcopy of the result for future reference.

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Procedure to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging application on your mobile device first.

Step 2: Create a new message and type “SEBA23” followed by a space.

Step 3: Enter your HSLC Roll Number within the message.

Step 4: Now, proceed with sending the SMS to the number 57766.

Step 5: Shortly after sending the message, you will promptly receive the Assam 12th Result 2023 on your mobile device.

Pass percentage for Assam HS Result 2023 categorised by streams are as follows:

Science stream: 84.96 per cent

Commerce stream: 79.57 per cent

Arts stream: 70.12 per cent

Toppers:

Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) have attained the top ranks in the Commerce stream. Both candidates obtained a score of 472 marks.

On the other hand, Nikhilesh Dutta, an independent private candidate, has achieved the highest position in the Science stream with a remarkable score of 484. Sankalpajit Saikia, a student from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, has secured the first position in the Class 12 Arts stream with an impressive score of 490 marks.

