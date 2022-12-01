AFCAT 2023: IAF begins registration process today; exam to be held in February
The AFCAT 2023 exam will be conducted on 24, 25, and 26 February next year. While the deadline for the submission of AFCAT 2023 application forms is 30 December 2022. Read more to know about the exam and selection process
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the online application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 on Thursday, 1 December. Through this admission test, IAF will recruit eligible (Men and Women) candidates to be part of the elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website at afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The deadline for the submission of AFCAT 2023 application forms is 30 December this year. As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2023 exam will be held on 24, 25, and 26 February next year.
Here’s how to apply for AFCAT 2023 Exam:
-Go to the official website.
-Search and click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section on the home page. It will take you to AFCAT Sign-in.
-On the new page, click on ‘Not Yet Registered? Register Here’.
-Candidates will then have to sign up after creating a log-in ID. Following this, they will receive a password on their registered email address.
-Reset the password. Then log out and log in again (to create a profile).
-After logging in, look for ‘AFCAT’; ‘NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH’. Remember to tick the check box to proceed with the application.
-As the new page opens, click on ‘Application form filling’ and fill it up accordingly.
-Once the process is done, submit the form as asked.
-Save and download the confirmation page. Also, keep a printout of the same for future use.
Candidates applying for the common admission test must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. Aspirants will be selected on the basis of written examination and SSB test. To avoid any last-minute haste leading to website/ server slowdown, applicants are advised to apply well in time.
For more details on age limit, educational qualification, vacancy details, and physical and medical standards among others are mentioned in the notification.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 to release soon, read official notice
Once released, candidates can download their results through the candidate login id on the portal. Through this UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment exam, the number of vacancies to be filled is 1,011.
OSSC CGLE Result 2021 announced at ossc.gov.in; check details here
This year a total of 352 candidates have been shortlisted for the OSSC CGLE recruitment. Check the steps to download the complete list
SBI Recruitment 2022: Online registration opens for 55 Manager posts at sbi.co.in; direct link here
Aspirants should not be less than 25 years of age and not more than 35 years as on 30 June 2022. More details and information are mentioned in the official notification.