The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the online application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 on Thursday, 1 December. Through this admission test, IAF will recruit eligible (Men and Women) candidates to be part of the elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website at afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The deadline for the submission of AFCAT 2023 application forms is 30 December this year. As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2023 exam will be held on 24, 25, and 26 February next year.

Read the official notice here

Here’s how to apply for AFCAT 2023 Exam:

-Go to the official website.

-Search and click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section on the home page. It will take you to AFCAT Sign-in.

-On the new page, click on ‘Not Yet Registered? Register Here’.

-Candidates will then have to sign up after creating a log-in ID. Following this, they will receive a password on their registered email address.

-Reset the password. Then log out and log in again (to create a profile).

-After logging in, look for ‘AFCAT’; ‘NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH’. Remember to tick the check box to proceed with the application.

-As the new page opens, click on ‘Application form filling’ and fill it up accordingly.

-Once the process is done, submit the form as asked.

-Save and download the confirmation page. Also, keep a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates applying for the common admission test must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. Aspirants will be selected on the basis of written examination and SSB test. To avoid any last-minute haste leading to website/ server slowdown, applicants are advised to apply well in time.

For more details on age limit, educational qualification, vacancy details, and physical and medical standards among others are mentioned in the notification.

