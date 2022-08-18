Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card of the screening test for the post of Assistant Radio Officers post. Those eligible can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card of the screening test for the post of Assistant Radio Officers post.

Those eligible can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be held on 28 August from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released the admit card for (APO) Exam 2022.

Those who have applied for it can download the admit card.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 21 August from 11 AM to 1 PM in the two districts of Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Candidates may access their admit cards using registration number and date of birth. The authorities had earlier released the admit cards for the UPPSC Mains examination for the position of staff nurse (male) on their official website.

What are the steps to download the admit card for the screening test?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2018-2019, ASSISTANT RADIO OFFICERS (SCREENING) EXAM-2018”.

Step 3: Share your login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download your admit card.

Step 5: Print your admit card for future reference.

Step 6: For more details, candidates should check the official website here.

The official notice regarding the issue of admit card for the screening test is here: uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=2300

Earlier, the Commission had issued the online application forms for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam. Those who have cleared the exam must register and apply for the Main exam on the official website by 25 August.

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam was conducted on Sunday, 12 June. The results were announced on 27 July by the Commission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.