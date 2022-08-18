Admit card for UPPSC ARO screening test released, check steps to download
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card of the screening test for the post of Assistant Radio Officers post. Those eligible can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card of the screening test for the post of Assistant Radio Officers post.
Those eligible can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The screening test is scheduled to be held on 28 August from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released the admit card for (APO) Exam 2022.
Those who have applied for it can download the admit card.
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 21 August from 11 AM to 1 PM in the two districts of Prayagraj and Lucknow.
Candidates may access their admit cards using registration number and date of birth. The authorities had earlier released the admit cards for the UPPSC Mains examination for the position of staff nurse (male) on their official website.
What are the steps to download the admit card for the screening test?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2018-2019, ASSISTANT RADIO OFFICERS (SCREENING) EXAM-2018”.
Step 3: Share your login details and then click on submit.
Step 4: Check and download your admit card.
Step 5: Print your admit card for future reference.
Step 6: For more details, candidates should check the official website here.
The official notice regarding the issue of admit card for the screening test is here: uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=2300
Earlier, the Commission had issued the online application forms for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam. Those who have cleared the exam must register and apply for the Main exam on the official website by 25 August.
The UPPSC PCS prelim exam was conducted on Sunday, 12 June. The results were announced on 27 July by the Commission.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 result out, over 51,000 candidates qualify
A total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 paper, which is scheduled to be conducted on 18 September 2022. The detailed information regarding the recruitment process is available on the SSC's official website
Application process for UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 begins, check steps to apply
More than 3.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Out of these, 5,964 candidates have qualified to appear for the PCS Main exam 2022
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 611 Medical Officer posts; check notice here
UPPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Submit the application form by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till 5 September 2022