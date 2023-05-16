Acid attack survivor scores 95% in CBSE 10th exam, aspires to be an IAS officer

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Results 2023. The announcement brought in a number of success stories of hardworking students who prepared for the entire year to make it through the board exams. From urban to rural areas, students have excellently performed in the board exams this year. Speaking of which, one such story of a 15-year-old girl named Kafi has gained attention on social media. She scored an impressive 95.02 percent in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2023 and secured the top position in her school. The girl – who is an acid attack survivor – worked very hard and surpassed all the challenges to make her way towards her dream, as she aspires to become an IAS officer.

According to a News18 report, Kafi’s father works as a peon in the secretariat. He believes that her inspiring journey stands as a testament to the strength and determination she possess.

Filled with pride, he said that they have wholeheartedly supported their daughter’s ambitions and will continue to do so to fulfill her dreams. He also shared that he never lost hope after the acid attack incident, but instead made the decision to highly educate Kafi. The girl’s mother, on the other hand, shared how she feels proud about her daughter’s achievement. “It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us,” she said.

Acid attack survivor aspires to become IAS officer after scoring 95% in CBSE Class 10 Results 2023

15-year-old Kafi also spoke about her performance in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 and shared her wish of becoming an IAS officer, in order to make her parents proud.

Further expressing gratitude towards her parents, she also acknowledged their unwavering encouragement and credited her teachers’ guidance for her success, while also mentioning the invaluable role of online resources during her exam preparations.

Speaking about Kafi’s acid attack incident, she was 3-years-old when a few ‘jealous’ neighbours allegedly attacked her with acid, which resulted in severe burns on her face and made her hospitalised for six long years. She also lost her eyesight in the attack. A determined Kafi without losing hope continued her education using the Braille script and her unwavering dedication has now culminated in her outstanding performance in the board exams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.