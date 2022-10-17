Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to various vacancies of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant.

Aspirants can apply for the posts till 14 November 2022. In order to be eligible for the recruitment drive, the candidate should be a domicile of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, out of which 6 vacancies are for the position of Senior Assistant (Official Language), 7 for Junior Assistant (Human Resource), 3 for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 12 for Senior Assistant (Finance), 4 for Senior Assistant (Operations), and 23 for Junior Assistant (Fire Services).

What is the educational qualification required?

Senior Assistant (Official Language): The candidate should have done a masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the undergraduate level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at undergraduate level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): The candidate should be a Graduate with 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations): The candidate should be a graduate with possession of a valid Light Motor Vehicle license as on 30 September. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): The candidate is required to have a diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant ( Finance): Candidate should be a B.Com with Computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): The candidate should have a 10+3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Automobile/Mechanical/Fire with minimum 50 percent marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50 percent marks.

What are the steps to apply for the AAI vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at www.aai.aero

Step 2: Go to “Careers” tab on the AAI homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by clicking the link against “DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION”

Step 4: Register and login to apply for AAI vacancies

Step 5: Fill in the details in AAI application form, pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout of the AAI application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for the AAI posts:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/79423/Instruction.html

What is the application fee to be paid for the AAI posts?

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category need to pay the fee of Rs 1000. No application fee has to be paid by Females and candidates from SC/ST/PwD/ExServiceman/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI.

