The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will close the online application process for the recruitment of Junior and Senior Assistant posts today, 14 November. Candidates can register themselves for the vacancies at AAI at www.aai.aero. “Candidates are advised not to respond to unscrupulous advertisements appearing in any newspaper/websites/mobile apps etc,” reads the notification. Aspirants should be a domicile of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, in order to be eligible for the recruitment campaign. Through this recruitment drive, AAI plans to fill up a total of 55 vacancies in the organisation. Read the recruitment notice carefully before applying for the AAI posts.

Read the recruitment notice here:

Vacancy Details (Total: 55)

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 23 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Finance): 12 posts

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): 7 openings

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 6 positions

Senior Assistant (Operations): 4 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 3 posts

While applying for the desired post, candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Females/SC/ST/PwD/ExServiceman/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

Check out the steps to apply for AAI Junior/Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero

Step 2: Search and click on the “Careers” tab that is on the AAI homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the registration link that reads – “DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION”

Step 4: As the new page opens, candidates have to register themselves and log in to apply for the post

Step 5: To complete the process, they have to fill in all the details, pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the AAI Junior/Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022 for future reference

Direct link to apply

For more details on the age limit, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and others read the notification.

