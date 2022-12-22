The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the online registration process for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 today, 22 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of AAI. The registration process will end on 21 January 2023 and no application through any other mode will be accepted by AAI. The upper age limit is 27 years as on 21 January 2023; however, the maximum age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Apart from the age requirement, applicants must have passed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in the years 2020, 2021, or 2022.

AAI plans to fill up a total of 596 vacancies in the organisation. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease at the sole discretion of AAI. Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully. Candidates who are selected on appointment are liable to be posted or transferred anywhere across the country.

Vacancy Details (Total – 596)

Junior Executive (Electronics): 440 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 84 openings

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 62 vacancies

Junior Executive (Architecture): 10 positions

Candidates must ensure that he or they fulfil the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the advertisement, before applying for the post. “Furnishing of wrong/false information will be a disqualification and AAI will not be responsible for any consequence of furnishing of such wrong/false information,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022:

-Go to the official website at www.aai.aero.

-On the main page, search and click on the “Careers” tab.

-Then click on the link reading “RECRUITMENT OF EXECUTIVES THROUGH GATE”.

-To proceed further, candidates have to register themselves and log in to apply.

-Fill up all the details, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Aspirants need to pay Rs 300 as the registration fee. The SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.

