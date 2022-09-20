AAI Junior Executive (ATC) result announced, check aai.aero

The Airports Authority of India has declared the results of a Computer Based Test (CBT) for Junior Executive, Air Traffic Control or AAI JE (ATC) posts. Candidates can check their result online at aai.aero.

The shortlisted candidates will now be required to appear for document verification, voice test and test for psychoactive substances. The call letter for these rounds will be sent to the selected candidates via email. The final selection and appointment to these vacancies will be based on the merit of the candidates in all the above-mentioned rounds along with the document verification that will take place.

What are the steps to download the AAI result notification?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of AAI at aai.aero.

Step 2: Visit the link that reads: “RESULT OF COMPUTER BASED TEST FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL)” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF document containing the result would open.

Step 4: Check if your roll number is present in the list.

Step 5: Save the AAI PDF and take a print out as required.

Here is the direct link to the AAI result PDF

AAI has also announced the cut-off marks for the exam along with results. The cut off is 99.820 for the general category, 99.532 for EWS category, 99.603 for OBC category, 98.670 for SC candidates, 97.830 for ST candidates, and 89.619 for PwD category candidates.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) had recently begun the application process for 156 vacancies for eligible candidates of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. The deadline for the submission of the applications is 30 September. Candidates can apply online on the official web portal of AAI.

Out of the 156 vacancies, 132 vacancies are for the position of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), 10 vacancies are for the position of Junior Assistant (Office), 13 vacancies are for the position of Senior Assistant (Accounts), and one vacancy is for the post of Senior Assistant (Official Language).

