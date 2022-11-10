AAI Jr/Sr Assistant Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 47 posts ends today
Aspirants can register for the posts by visiting the official website of AAI at – aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment. Check official notice and steps to apply
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conclude the online registration process for the recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics), and Senior Assistant (Accounts) today, 10 November 2022. Aspirants can register for the posts by visiting the official website of AAI at – aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.
Through this recruitment campaign, AAI will fill up a total of 47 vacancies. “Candidates are advised not to respond to unscrupulous advertisements appearing in any newspaper/websites/mobile apps etc,” reads the notification. The senior and junior vacancies are for candidates from the states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim.
The job openings are at several AAI airports and other AAI establishments in the above States/UT in the eastern region. Candidates applying for the posts should note that the tentative dates of the online examination will be announced later.
Official notice here:
https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/Advertisement%20for%20DR.pdf
Vacancy Details: (Total 47)
Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 vacancies
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts
Senior Assistant (Accounts): 6 openings
Details on age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary structure, and other instructions are printed on the notification. Candidates must read the notice before applying.
Find the steps to apply for AAI Jr/Sr Assistant recruitment 2022:
-Visit AAI’s official website at www.aai.aero.
-Search and click on “Careers” tab on the main page.
-Then click on the link that reads – “Recruitment of various posts in AAI, Eastern Region under Advt. No.ER/01/2022.”
-Candidates will have to register themselves and login to apply for the desired post
-Fill up all the details, pay the required fee and submit the form
-Keep a hard copy of the AAI Jr/Sr Assistant recruitment 2022 form for future reference.
Here’s the direct link to apply:
https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/79147/Instruction.html
The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age requirement is 30 years for the vacancies as on 31 September 2022. The General and OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Female/SC/ST /PWD/ExServiceman and others mentioned on the list have been exempted from payment of fee.
