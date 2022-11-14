67th CCE Prelims Exam: Results to be out soon, check details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be announcing the result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims today, 14 November. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official web portal at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The CCE Exam was held on 30 September, 2022 and the result announcement is now awaited. The BPSC 67th CEE Mains will be held on 29 December 2022 according to the exam calendar and the result will be declared on 13 March 2023. The 68th CCE Exam will be held on 12 March 2023 and the result will be announced on 27 March 2023.

What are the steps to check the 67th CCE Prelims result?

Go to the Commission’s web portal.

Visit the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 link.

Go to the result link.

Fill in the login credentials including your BPSC roll number and date of birth, etc.

The BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further use.

The candidates who clear the prelims exam, will be able to appear in the Mains exam. The candidates who clear the mains will be asked to appear in the interview round.

About 4.75 lakh students appeared in the state exam, as per the BPSC authorities. The exam consisted of MCQ-based questions from sections like Current Affairs, General Awareness, General Study, etc. It is to be noted that the preliminary answer key of the test was issued a few days after the exam and the applicants could raise objections till 12 October. The commission may publish the final answer key along with declaration of results.

