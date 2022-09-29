Zomato expanding Intercity Legends service to more cities

Food aggregator Zomato is planning to stretch its Intercity Legends service to top cities in the upcoming few months. It will be adding more iconic restaurants on its platform to expand its food delivery service.

Zomato launched Intercity Legends service as a pilot in late August in Delhi. The service offered 24-hour food delivery from premium restaurant brands in different parts of India. The delivered food included sandesh and rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, and chole bhature from Delhi. The service has been now made available to people based in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. A total of 120 restaurants from 10 cities have been on-boarded by Zomato so far.

Siddharth Jhawar, head of Intercity Legends, told IANS, “We have a lot of clarity. Over the next three months, we want to be in all top cities.”

However, he didn’t tell the name of the cities where the services would be offered. According to Jhawar, this is a very interesting time for people as Diwali and New Year is around the corner, and the service is intended to be made available in top cities by the festival time.

The company is focused on getting all the fundamental and user-experience metrics right as claimed by Jhawar. Orders are required to be placed before 4 PM in order to receive the delivery between 3PM to 6 PM the following day. Zomato has joined hands with commercial airlines and logistics partners like Shadowfax for delivery.

The cost of food listed on the Zomato menu also includes the charges of packaging and logistics. A delivery fee of Rs 80 is charged by the platform. The average price of the listed food items in the intercity feature ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 700. Intercity orders cost 2.5 times more than normal food delivery orders.

Siddharth Jhawar stated that the food is freshly prepared by the restaurants and then they are packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to ensure its safety during air transits. He went on to say that Zomato would keep taking inputs from customers and adding to the supply.

