Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, recently emphasised the significance of friendships in life. In his view, there is a potential risk of a “friendship recession” affecting the world. On Twitter, Kamath posted an image that depicted findings from the American Perspectives survey conducted by Daniel Cox.

The survey highlighted the concept of a friendship recession, which refers to the increasing number of individuals lacking a sufficient number of close friends and a decreased support system during challenging times. The proprietor of the stock brokerage firm expressed that he considers five of his friends as close as brothers, and he would go to great lengths to support them. He further described his friendships as transformative and having a profound impact on his life.

The graphic shared by him included the statement, “Loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.” Furthermore, the image provided additional insights by explaining the ways in which friendships are formed, including through school or shared upbringing, work, shared hobbies, and online connections.

In addition to his previous remarks, Kamath shared an elaborate graph illustrating the significance of human connections and their impact on well-being. He emphasised the crucial role that friendships play in our lives. The graphs were created using data from Rishard Reeves’s video titled “The Friendship Recession” on the expert discussion platform Big Think, which draws from the American Enterprise Institute and the American Perspectives Survey of 2021. Furthermore, Kamath also shared three additional graphics that provided further insights into the significance of friendships.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath established Zerodha, a discount brokerage, in 2010, subsequently causing significant disruption in the Indian brokerage market. With a client base of 10 million, Zerodha has emerged as one of the leading brokerage firms in the country. The Kamath brothers’ venture capital fund and incubator, named Rainmatter, focuses on investing in fintech companies and initiatives that contribute to advancing financial inclusion. True Beacon, their investment management firm, caters to ultra-high-net-worth investors and operates under a zero-fee structure.

