Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's first pay was Rs 8,000; donated Rs 100 crore last year

Co-founders Nikhil Kamath and his brother Nithin Kamath have carved a niche with Zerodha, the largest volume-based stock brokerage firm in India. Nikhil later appeared on Forbes’ list of the top 100 richest Indians in 2020, making him one of the youngest billionaires in India. From making Rs 8,000 per month to posting a record profit of Rs 2,094 crore in the Fiscal Year 2022, the young man has indeed come a long way. Recently, Nikhil Kamath has also signed the Giving Pledge, which entails donating a large chunk of personal wealth to charity. The initiative was founded by Bill Gates, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet.

At the age of 17, Nikhil Kamath began working at a call centre. With a salary of Rs 8,000 per month, he began trading stocks, but it wasn’t until a year later that he truly committed to the activity. Today, Kamath – a billionaire – is the head of the most prosperous stock brokerage company in the nation.

Nikhil started his first business at the age of 14. He used to sell and buy used mobile phones. However, this venture couldn’t last long as his mother did not give her approval for the same.

Nikhil Kamath’s true journey in stock trading began at the age of 18 when his father gave him some of his savings and asked him to manage it. “He just had a blind faith,” Nikhil told Humans of Bombay. Soon, he started doing the same for his call centre company. Later, he left his job to start Kamath Associates with his brother. And in 2010, the duo launched Zerodha.

Following Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath started asset management firm True Beacon. He also started the fintech incubator Rainmatter.

The Kamath brothers’ combined net worth is a staggering 3.45 billion dollars (more than Rs 28,000 crore). As members of the Young India Philanthropic Pledge, they are obligated to donate 25 percent of their wealth. Last year, Nikhil and Nithin donated Rs 100 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.