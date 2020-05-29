You are here:
Wipro shares gain nearly 4% on Thierry Delaporte’s appointment as CEO, MD of company

Business Press Trust of India May 29, 2020 11:40:26 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro on Friday jumped nearly 4 percent after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective 6 July, 2020.

After a firm opening, scrip of the IT services major further rose 3.73 percent to Rs 206.75 on BSE. It advanced 3.73 percent to Rs 206.80 on NSE.

In January this year, the company had said its CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down from the position. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his designation as CEO and MD on 1 June.

Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until 5 July, Wipro said in a statement.

"Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board. During his 25 year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles," it said.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 11:40:26 IST



