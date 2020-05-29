Wipro shares gain nearly 4% on Thierry Delaporte’s appointment as CEO, MD of company

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro on Friday jumped nearly 4 percent after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective 6 July, 2020.

After a firm opening, scrip of the IT services major further rose 3.73 percent to Rs 206.75 on BSE. It advanced 3.73 percent to Rs 206.80 on NSE.

#JustIn | Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director w.e.f July 6. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as MD, CEO on June 1 pic.twitter.com/cNTUFdqNCU — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 29, 2020

In January this year, the company had said its CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down from the position. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his designation as CEO and MD on 1 June.

Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until 5 July, Wipro said in a statement.

"Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board. During his 25 year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles," it said.