Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 130 points, Nifty below 9,450-mark; Singapore SC rejects appeal of Ranbaxy promoters

May 29, 2020 10:39:12 IST
  • 10:39 (IST)

    Kia Motors to invest additional $54 mn in Andhra Pradesh plant

    South Korean automaker Kia Motors is planning to invest an additional $54 million in its Andhra Pradesh plant, CEO of Kia Motors India Kookhyun Shim said.

    "Kia was a big success in the Indian car market within 10 months of starting production. We are happy to share with you that we are going to make an additional investment of $54 million in the upcoming project despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, Shim said during an interactive programme in which the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was present.

    Shim said Kia Motors and its vendors have hired about 13,000 employees so far and 85 per cent of them are from Andhra Pradesh. Kia had earlier said the company has a long-term commitment to the Indian market and invested $1.1 billion in the manufacturing plant at Anantapur.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Vodafone Idea surges 25% on reports of Google's plan for 5% stake buy

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Indices trim losses, Sensex down 130 points, Nifty below 9,450-mark

    Indices trimmed losses as Sensex was trading 129.85 points or 0.40 percent lower at 32,070.74 while the Nifty was down 58.80 points 0.62 percent at 9,431.30 at around 10.20 am.

    Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack falling nearly 2 percent. Other losers included Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan.

    Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Sun Pharma and Ultra Cement were among the gainers.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    367 flights transport over 30,000 flyers on Thursday: Hardeep Singh Puri

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Rupee rises 6 paise to Rs 75.71 in opening trade

    Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 75.71 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 75.75.

    On Thursday, the domestic unit declined by 5 paise to settle at 75.76 against the US currency as escalating tension between the US and China boosted the demand for the dollar.

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Singapore SC rejects appeal of Singh brothers

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Paytm Malls plans to invest in e-grocer Grofers

    Online retailer Paytm Mall is reportedly planning to make a major investment in online grocery delivery service Grofers, said a news report.

    Paytm Malll reportedly discussed the matter with Grofers and the ongoing talks may even lead to a merger, reported The Economic Times

    SoftBank, Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company and a common investor in Paytm Mall and Grofers, initiated the deal talks, the report said quoting sources in the knowledge of the matter. 

    “SoftBank does not have any fresh capital, so it is looking to push consolidation and an investment or a merger between Grofers and Paytm Mall is something that will work,” a person aware of the development was quoted as saying in the report.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Bharti Infratel, Grasim among top Nifty gainers

  • 09:49 (IST)

    TikTok’s parent company ByteDance moves to shift power out of China

    TikTok’s poaching of Disney’s Kevin Mayer to be its CEO was just the most visible part of a broader strategy by its Chinese owner to shift its centre of power away from China at a time of rising global tensions, several people familiar with the plans said.

    The short video app’s parent company ByteDance has quietly made a series of moves in recent months to transfer global decision-making and research capabilities out of its home country, the sources told Reuters.

    The strategy is aimed not only at TikTok, which is not available in China, but all of ByteDance’s non-China focused businesses, the sources said. Such businesses also include units in India like social networking app Helo.

    ByteDance has expanded TikTok’s engineering and research and development operations in Mountain View, California, according to three sources. One of the people said it had hired more than 150 engineers there.

    ByteDance has also hired a New York-based investor relations director to stay in touch with major investors including General Atlantic and KKR, relationships that were previously managed through Beijing, according to two sources.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Infosys, Hindalco shares fall

New York: Asian shares were set to dip in choppy trade on Friday as worries about worsening US-China ties offset the fillip from hopes massive government stimulus can jump-start the world economy.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 edged down 0.12 percent in early Asian trade, while Nikkei futures pointed to a loss of 10 points. Weaker Australian stock futures also indicated a softer open.

Underscoring the ambivalence in markets, US stocks slid from a near three-month high in a late sell-off overnight, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would weaken laws protecting social media companies, and said he’d hold a news conference about China on Friday.

In the latest dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, the US government has signaled plans to punish Beijing for proceeding with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics fear would erode the city’s freedoms.

All eyes are now on Friday’s press conference hosted by Trump where he will address his response to China over its treatment of Hong Kong.

It is not clear if Trump will rescind some, none, or all of the US economic privileges that Hong Kong enjoys under US law. Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on Thursday Hong Kong may now need to be treated like China on trade and other financial matters, which could have implications for tariffs and stock market listings.

“Risk appetite quickly disappeared after President Trump announced he would address China tomorrow at a press conference. It didn’t take much to help traders rush to exits,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at currency trader Oanda, wrote in a note.

If tensions between China and the United States intensify, a build-up of short positions in the S&P 500 index, or bets that the index will fall, could spark a sell-off in shares, Moya added.

Stock markets have rebounded from lows hit in mid-March on hopes that enormous government stimulus could help the world economy recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus shutdown. Some analysts have warned, however, that such optimism is misplaced given the extent of economic devastation.

Indeed, the latest US data showed the economy may be stabilising, but at a much lower level.

Figures released overnight showed the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell for an eighth straight week last week, but claims remained astonishingly high.

In a sign investors are undecided about how much risk to take on, prices for safe-haven gold rose, even as the US dollar and Japanese yen — in demand when investors shy from risk — softened.

Spot gold was slightly firmer at $1,718.87 per ounce from $1,712.35 seen overnight.

The dollar index slipped 0.4 percent to 98.51, held back in part by a stronger euro, as the common currency continued to bask in the glow of a 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund for the European Union.

The euro was firm at $1.1073 against the dollar, near a two-month high of $1.1087, while the yen edged down 0.07 percent to 107.07 on the dollar.

US Treasury yields were steady after inching higher overnight as gains in stocks softened demand for bonds. Benchmark 10-year yields held at 0.7050 percent.

Oil prices gave up some of their gains overnight, as concerns that Trump could impose sanctions on China over Hong Kong and a surprise build in inventories overshadowed a steady improvement in US refining activity.

In early Friday trade, US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 had slipped 0.18 percent to $33.65.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 10:39:12 IST



