Why it is important to pre-validate your bank account before filing ITR
Check this space to know more about the importance of pre-validating your bank account before filing ITR this year
The month of May has begun and it is the right time to start filing for income tax return (ITR). While the last date for filing ITR for FY 2022-23 is 31 July, it seems to be a lot of time for taxpayers for doing all the calculations, making claim settlements, doing accounting for all pay slips, deductions, and other financial data, among other required steps. However, amid all of these, there are chances that the taxpayers may end up forgetting the most basic step ahead of filing ITR. It is about pre-validating your bank account, as failing to do so will make you lose your hard-earned money.
It is very important to pre-validate your bank accounts before beginning the process of ITR filing. To know about the same in detail, scroll down for further information.
Steps to pre-validate your bank account
1. Visit the IT Department’s official website at incometax.gov.in.
2. Use your login details or PAN/Aadhaar details to log in.
3. After logging in, go to the ‘My Profile’ section and select ‘My Bank Account.
4. As soon as you click on it, the ‘Add Bank Account option.
5. Enter your required information like your name, bank account number, type, IFSC code, bank name, and others.
6. Click on the ‘Validate’ option and submit.
Once the process is complete, the validation status will be sent to your registered email address and mobile number. It is expected that the status will be updated within 10-12 working days. Also, taxpayers can check their pre-validation status in the ‘My Bank Account’ section after logging into the income tax website.
