Why hundreds of IndiGo crew called in sick

More than 50 per cent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed because a significant number of its cabin crew took sick leave on Saturday. A majority of them went for interviews at Air India, which is expanding after the Tata takeover

There was chaos in the domestic aviation sector as operations of IndiGo airlines were hit across the country because of the non-availability of crew members. According to the Union Aviation Ministry data, more than 50 per cent of IndiGo flights were delayed.

On Saturday less than half of the flights run by the airline departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time. Its on-time performance was 45.2 per cent, according to The Indian Express.



Why did the crew not show up?

Hundreds of the cabin crew members of the airline called in sick. Scores of them skipped work for Air India’s recruitment drive in metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. “The phase-2 of Air India’s recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and a majority of IndiGo’s cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it,” an aviation industry official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Pilots and passengers flying IndiGo were kept waiting at terminals for the flights to take off. Some flights had to be cancelled as there was no crew.

Are employees unhappy with IndiGo?

IndiGo was India’s only profitable airline before the pandemic. The aviation sector was among the worst hit by the lockdowns across the world.

The IndiGo crew has been unhappy because the pay cuts enforced during the pandemic continue even though restrictions have been lifted and there is a revival in the demand for air travel.

In April, pilots went on mass sick leave and the airlines suspended some for “violating terms of employment and company”. “We confirm that a handful of IndiGo pilots have been suspended from duty for indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the Company,” the airline had said. IndiGo pilots saw a 28 per cent salary cut and their flying allowances have been halved, The Hindu reported in April.



What has IndiGo said about Saturday’s mass leave?

IndiGo has not issued any statement on the absence of cabin crew members. But it responded to the passengers on Twitter who complained about delays.

What is the DGCA saying?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s regulatory body in civil aviation, has sought an explanation from the airlines regarding the massive delays on Saturday.

“Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide,” a DGCA official told news agency ANI.

How punctual is IndiGo?

IndiGo has built its reputation on punctuality. Its on-time performance on average has been more than 80 per cent for a month, according to DGCA’s monthly traffic report.

On Saturday, while IndiGo flights were delayed significantly with only 45.2 per cent taking off on time, its rival airlines were largely punctual.

On 2 July, Air Asia India reported 92.3 per cent on-time performance, GoFirst and Vistara reported 88 per cent and 86.3 per cent respectively. Around 80 per cent of SpiceJet flights were on time and Air India’s performance was at 77.1 per cent, according to civil aviation ministry data.

How popular is IndiGo?

IndiGo operates 1,600 domestic and international flights daily.

According to DGCA data, 58 of every 100 domestic passengers last month flew IndiGo. On 2 July, 3.3 lakh people travelled across the country on airlines. Nearly 1.9 lakh domestic travellers were booked on an IndiGo flight on Saturday, reports The Times of India.

Is Air India a threat to IndiGo?

In January, Tata Group completed the acquisition of Air India, Air India Express, and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. It is in a major expansion mode of its airlines and Saturday was phase 2 of the recruitment drive.

Walk-in interviews at Air India are attracting thousands of applicants. According to a ToI report, IndiGo has requested Air India not to hire their crew members without a no-objection certificate from them to stop an exodus that could hit operations as it did on Saturday.

After the Air India deal was announced last October, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “I see them as formidable competition but I welcome them.”

Apart from Air India, Jet Airways 2.0, which is expected to restart operations between July and September 2022, and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owed Akasa Air, which may launch this month, are also recruiting staff.



With inputs from agencies

