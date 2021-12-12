Why businesses need expert consultancy now more than ever

More than 60 percent organisations don’t even bother to measure the annual financial cost of poor quality data

The way some organisations continue to squander away their time today is simply appalling. In fact, if someone told them what it costs them it would be downright embarrassing. English author William Penn once famously said, “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.”

Nothing encapsulates this better than the way traditional consulting companies continue to work in this day and age or rather, why they don’t work in today’s modern landscape.

What are we doing wrong?

In a world where “time is money” companies collectively spend more than $155 billion on consulting firms every year. That cost would have been justified if the decisions made through these firms were able to generate sizable return on investment. Sadly, a wide majority of these decisions are suboptimal at best. They are based on poorly sources, insights and data sets that are plagued by inaccuracy.

To put things in context, more than 60 percent organisations don’t even bother to measure the annual financial cost of poor quality data. So what, exactly, do bad decisions cost us? Well, the average annual financial cost of poor-quality data was a jaw-dropping $15 million. Essentially, while large organisations are pouring buckets full of capital to anoint traditional consulting firms the information that drives pivotal decisions is often inaccurate, unreliable and devoid of insights that are true needle movers.

Why do we continue to do this?

Consulting is traditionally a business of trust and large organisations often use the age and market reputation of a consulting firm as barometers for success. This usually means that they engage with the oldest, largest and most widely known options out there. There are two issues with this approach.

Firstly, employing a mammoth team does not mean you will get the best results - lean teams that work on fast paced digital collaboration tools are often better at delivering results. The second issue is that of speed, big consulting firms invariably spend more time to come to the same decisions one would come to if due diligence was faster and processes allowed for it.

What’s a scalable global solution?

This global consulting issue is burning both time and money at an alarming scale. The solution to this then must also be one that is globally accessible and one that saves not just money but also time. The solution to this like many of our problems is a combination of technology and human expertise.

Essentially, the solution is a globally connected network of expert consultants all accessible via a simple digital dashboard. What we need is to combine micro-consulting with machine learning.

A platform that gives companies access to experts across every single perceivable industry ranging from ecommerce to banking and beyond. Experts who are cherry picked and have decades of experience working at leading organisations within their area of expertise.

Here’s an example that illustrates the impact of micro-consulting:



A traditional consultancy would take two to three months for a single report and this would cost anywhere between $100,000 to $1 million. A micro-consulting platform like Nextyn could use their proprietary tech to connect clients to 10 industry experts, unlocking 10-12 hours of expert-led consulting for just $600.

The cherry on the cake is that this would take just two weeks versus the 3 months a traditional consultancy would take.

This means with micro-consulting one gets access to:

A vast & deeply vetted network of industry experts

Global-scale with local expertise for accurate insights

Unparalleled speed in terms of access to coveted leaders

Better ROI thanks to lowered costs & higher time savings

In summary, micro-consulting via hourly consultations delivers precise insights and higher ROI. Machine-learning algorithms unleash the power of expert-led consulting and that satiates the need for speed of modern businesses.

Rasesh Seth is the Founder of Nextyn, an on demand expert network and strategic consulting firm for businesses in India and across the globe.