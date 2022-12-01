Angel investors are generally wealthy private investors who offer high-quality funding for small businesses in exchange for stock. Angel investors use their own personal worth instead of a venture capital firm’s investment fund. They may also be more patient with entrepreneurs than venture capitalists and ready to give smaller amounts of money over a longer period of time. However, they do need to know when they can exit and pocket their earnings, usually through a public offering or an acquisition.

The majority of angel investors hail from the business world, but wealthy people from other sectors are now actively supporting startups in India. Successful entrepreneurs and small business owners who are operating lucrative businesses can also become angel investors. Senior managers who currently hold executive roles in various companies and are knowledgeable about the functioning of a profitable company are also shifting to this form of investment.

Here, we will take a look at the top five angel investors working in the Indian startup ecosystem:

Sanjay Mehta:

Venture capitalist and technology investor Sanjay Mehta has gained recognition in the investment community because of some of the notable successes he has seen over the course of his ten-year tenure. Mehta is the first angel investor to have made private investments in more than 150 companies. The 280 times returns he achieved after leaving Ritesh Agarwal’s OYO ahead of its public issue, after his early investment in the hotel aggregator, was his proudest feat.

Anand Chandrasekaran:

Anand Chandrasekaran has received recognition and distinction as one of India’s most active angel investors after participating in 80 firms. Seven of his startup investments including NoBroker, Dealshare, OneCard, Carta, and PIPE are unicorns, with a valuation of more than $250 million each. He has worked for well-known firms including Wynk, Bharti Airtel, and Yahoo and also served as the Director of Messenger for Business Platform at Facebook and CPO at Snapdeal.

Sandeep Tandon:

Sandeep Tandon is a tech investor, mentor, and entrepreneur who co-founded Freecharge Payment Technologies, India’s earliest mobile payment system, and served as its Chief Business Officer. He has so far made 31 investments, the most recent of which is in Raise Financial. Tandon has over 20 years of experience in the tech sector and currently holds the positions of Managing Director of Infinx Healthcare and the Tandon Group in addition to Chairperson and Independent Director at Aavas Financiers.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma:

According to PitchBook, Vijay Shekar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, has made 71 investments with 19 exits thus far. He has supported businesses like Unacademy, SourceEasy, InnerChef, The Ken, and Milaap with his experience as a leading advisor and investor in the area. Sharma has made seven investments so far in 2022, with his most recent being in Josh Talks.

Rajan Anandan:

Rajan Anandan serves as the Managing Director at Sequoia Capital and is responsible for creating Surge, the company’s early-stage program. He has made 74 investments, with 16 exits so far. Omnify, Styledotme, Signzy, Buttercups, Druva, Capillary Technologies, Unacademy, Gaming Monk, and other businesses are included in his portfolio.

With the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem, prospective business owners are becoming more aware of terms like acquisition, bootstrapped startups, pitch, burn rate, business valuation, run rate, financial modelling, etc. Those who are acquainted with the startup environment definitely know the importance of an angel investor.

