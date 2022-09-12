White-collar job posts for women sees a fall this year, says report

As per the data, the job postings for women dipped 18 percentage points between February and July this year.

The coronavirus pandemic led to massive job losses all over the globe. While people have learnt to adjust with the pandemic, the job market has not yet completely bounced back. According to data given by job site Monster to Times of India, white-collar job postings for women have declined dramatically since the beginning of the ongoing calendar year. As per the data, the job postings for women dipped 18 percentage points between February and July this year. The maximum share of white-collar job postings for women was in the IT/software industry (29 percent). This was followed by the banking, financial services and insurance sector (20 percent), education (9 percent) and ITeS/BPO (6 percent) areas. IT, human resources, finance and accounts and BFSI were some of the sectors with the biggest demand for women.

In terms of experience levels, the highest demand share was for women having between 1-3 years of experience (16 percent), followed by women who had spent 3-5 years in the workforce (13 percent).

The lower demand for women is due to a number of reasons. Apart from layoffs in startups, the percentage of women in the workforce has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of women in the workforce in India has gone down from 26 percent in 2010 to 19 percent in 2020. As the pandemic struck, the situation further declined. The current employment gap between men and women is 58 points, as per a Mint report. Not doing enough to close the gap can hamper India’s efforts to become an economic superpower.

As per reports, while women represent 48 percent of the country’ population, they contribute only 17 percent to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is in sharp contrast to China, where women contribute 40 percent to its GDP.

Monster.com CEO Sekhar Garisa stated that a lot needs to be done in terms of ensuring more equality in hiring. “Organisations today are taking a step in that direction by undertaking sensitisation drives and onboarding diverse HR & hiring panels. Flexible work arrangements and hybrid work environments also go a long way in creating a more inclusive space for all genders,” Garisa added.

