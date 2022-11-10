There are very few people who know about renter’s insurance. It is simply a temporary arrangement until you purchase your own house or are forced to relocate for any other reason. A renter’s insurance policy is a sort of insurance plan that protects tenants against unexpected tragedies like fire accidents, theft, natural calamities, etc. while they are living in a rented flat or house. A legally binding agreement between the insurer and the policyholder says that in the event of unanticipated events resulting in the loss or damage of the home’s contents, the insurer will offer the policyholder financial assistance.

Coverage included in renter’s insurance:

The type of renter’s insurance you buy will have a significant impact on the coverage. Use of the insurance is also influenced by the cost. The coverage increases with huge premiums. But in the end, this is a policy that will cover damages to the contents of the house, such as furniture, appliances, personal possessions and more in the event of a threat. However, it will exclude the structure and fixtures of a building.

These below-mentioned events come under renter insurance policies:

Fire: This insurance policy provides coverage for loss or damage brought on by a fire.

Theft or burglary: This insurance plan will cover it if there has been a theft or burglary in your rental home and your belongings have been stolen.

Damage to Home appliances

Manmade disasters: The insurance plan covers loss or damage to your property resulting from terrorism, riots, strikes, man-made disasters, etc.

Natural calamities: The plan will provide financial assistance for any loss or damage due to a natural disaster such as floods, typhoons, etc.

Accidental damages: The insurance plan will cover any loss in the event of unintentional damages.

Alternative accommodations: The insurance policy covers the costs associated with living in a different house, a hotel room, etc. while the damaged house is being repaired.

Although, there are some situations in which a customer won’t be able to avail of the renter insurance:

If the harm was purposefully done.

In the event of war, insurrection, mutiny, or other dangers.

Outdated stuff that is no longer relevant.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.